The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Attractions today include a knitting and crocheting demonstration, bingo, a pizza-eating contest and music from southern-rockers Southbound from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., followed by the Sweet Tarts at 8 p.m. to midnight.