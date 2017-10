The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Attractions today include a cream-puff eating contest, bingo, truck and tractor pulls and a headlining performance from two ’90s alternative-pop bands, the Gin Blossoms and Tonic. This could be your last chance this summer to hear “Hey Jealousy” while eating fried food.