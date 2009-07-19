The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. The fair closes today with attractions including a truck and tractor pull, a pie-eating contest, a western horse show and a headlining 6 p.m. performance from REO Speedwagon. Although the group’s classic lineup dissolved years ago, the band’s current roster has been intact for two decades, making frequent stops in Wisconsin, so they know a thing or two about playing state fairs.