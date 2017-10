Don’t be fooled by Weekend Nachos’ fun, happy-go-lucky band name: This group is filled with relentless hatred. With song titles like “Rejected Psychopath,” “Shot in the Head” and “Reason to Die” and lyrics that would put Marilyn Manson to shame, this Chicago hardcore band aims to make you punch holes in your living-room walls. Weekend Nachos makes a stop at the Borg Ward Collective in support of their newest album, Unforgivable , which Relapse Records will release in September.