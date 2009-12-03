Weezer w/ Jack’s Mannequin and Motion City Soundtrack

Weezer has been steadily alienating its core fans since reuniting at the beginning of the decade then drifting away from the alterna-pop and emo confessionals of their first two albums in favor of a slicker, hyper-youthful sound. The band’s new Raditude may be its most divisive yet, but singer Rivers Cuomo, in an interview in this week’s Shepherd, insists he never intended it that way. To his ears, it’s just another exercise in the same kind of music Weezer has always loved: pop. The group headlines an 8 p.m. show tonight with Jack’s Mannequin and Motion City Soundtrack.