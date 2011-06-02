Nearly 30 years after his self-titled debut album, polka-loving satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic is still gently mocking modern pop music. His latest album, Alpocalypse , arrives this month with typically ridiculous mock-DJ Drama mixtape cover art and a track list that parodies Taylor Swift, T.I., Miley Cyrus, B.o.B. and Lady Gaga, whose management created a minor stir when it initially rejected Yankovic's “Born This Way” riff “Perform This Way.” There's also a “Polka Face” medley, built from snippets of recent Flo Rida, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Jamie Foxx hits.