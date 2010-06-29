“Weird Al” Yankovic knows how to flatter music royaltyif imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery. The industry’s court jester has spoofed everyone from the King of Pop (“Eat It”) to Queen (“Another One Rides the Bus”) in a 30-year career that arguably remains more relevant than that of the dour Prince. Yankovic’s rise from cult hero to minor celebrity to mainstream music satirist has stemmed from a seemingly simple formulatake popular tune, tweak lyrics, rinse and repeatyet three decades later “Weird Al” remains the unquestioned leader of the spoof-song genre.