A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through Oct. 9 at the Latino Arts Gallery. The challenges he depicts in this “Holy Land,” though, are universal to Americans of all ethnicities. In both watercolor and oil, he paints abstractions of war, commercialization and economic crisis.