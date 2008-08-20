Using an ambitious play-within-a-play format, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season-opening comedy Well stars accomplished actress Angela Iannone as the play’s actual playwright, Lisa Kron. As Kron, Iannone tells a series of semi-autobiographical stories and even brings her mother on board to watch the performance and make sure these stories are accurate, but mother, played by veteran actress Ruth Schudson, keeps interrupting the play with her own personal anecdotes. Bouyant and funny, the play runs through Sunday at the Broadway Theatre Center, with a 7:30 p.m. performance tonight.