Using an ambitious play-within-a-play format, in the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season-opening comedy Well, accomplished actress Angela Iannone takes on the role of playwright Lisa Kron and tells a series of semi-autobiographical stories. She brings her mother on board to watch the performance and make sure these stories are accurate, but mother, played by veteran actress Ruth Schudson, keeps interrupting the play with her own personal anecdotes. Bouyant and funny, the play runs through Aug. 24 at the Broadway Theatre Center, with a 2 p.m. performance this afternoon.