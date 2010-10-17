InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers performing are Jahmes Finlayson, the call-and-response drummer of the project One Drum, and Wisconsin Public Radio “At Issue” host Ben Merens, who will speak about the healing powers of “authentic listening” and will perform some original guitar compositions. At 2 p.m., naturopathic doctor and music educator Jennette Cable will speak about the program’s central theme, the relationship between wellness and the arts.