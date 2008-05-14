It’s gardening season again, so plenty of authors are making the rounds offering their routine gardening tips and suggestions. Wendy Johnson isn’t one of them. In her new book, Gardening at the Dragon’s Gate, she writes not of ways for us to make our plants better, but of the ways plants make us better. Through decades of gardening and meditation, she’s come to some thoughtful conclusions about the powers of gardening. She’ll give a 7 p.m. talk tonight at the Schwartz Bookshop Shorewood location.