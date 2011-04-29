While Milwaukee's Third Ward may claim the most dense population of art galleries, over the last decade Milwaukee's West Side has seen a boom in local galleries and boutiques as well. More than two dozen businesses along North Avenue, Vliet Street from 43rd to 60th streets and in the village of Wauwatosa will showcase themselves as part of the Westside Artwalk on Friday, April 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a day that also celebrates the new Milwaukee Artists Resource Network at 5407 W. Vliet St.