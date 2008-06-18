Athens, Ga., guitar-rockers The Whigs cover a lot of territory with their simple, three-man setup, evoking at different times The Replacements, My Morning Jacket and Superchunk. After inauspicious beginnings as garage-rock revivalists with dreams of modern-rock radio play, the band has loosened up and instead focused on the loose, sloppy and melodic guitar of early ’90s alternative. The band seems to understand that the real money these days is in the jam-band circuit, however. Their latest album, this January’s Mission Control, was released on Dave Matthews’ ATO Records and, sure enough, its alt-rock dirges incorporate just enough of an agreeable, rootsy jangle for the Bonnaroo contingent to twirl along with. The guys do an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight.