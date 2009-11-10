White Rabbits w/ Glass Ghost

On their debut album, Fort Nightly , Brooklyn’s White Rabbits differentiated themselves from other New York guitar-rock bands with a vaguely Walkmen-ish sound by drawing liberally from the sounds of Calypso-styled cabaret. Those exotic sounds were all but purged, though, for this year’s follow-up, It’s Frightening, a record that bore the unmistakable stamp of its producer, Spoon’s Britt Daniel, who imbues its songs with all the fragmented sounds of recent Spoon albums. It’s a moody, sporadically brilliant record, and it appears to be the band’s breakthroughits lead single, “Percussion Gun,” has plucked the group from the blogosphere and onto alternative radio.