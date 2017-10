Anticon Records is known almost exclusively for a certain soundelectronica-influenced, abstract hip-hop, often with an avant-garde edgebut one act on the label’s roster smashes this mold. Although they siphon certain aesthetics from hip-hop, Why? sticks mostly to tumultuous indie-pop and spry, Animal Collective-styled freak-folk. Tonight Why? brings its sonically unpredictable songs to the Cactus Club, for a 10 p.m. concert with openers The Scarring Party and Stumblesome.