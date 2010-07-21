The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town last week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the biggest production imported this season, the show will feature an orchestra of 20 pit musicians, nine of them hired locally. The musical follows the complicated relationship between The Wizard of Oz ’s Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North before the arrival of Dorothy to Oz.