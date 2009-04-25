Few things are as unsettling as falling: the sudden loss of balance, the awkward microsecond of trying desperately to right the ship. But the feeling is particularly frightening for the elderly, for whom falls present serious health risks. That’s the inspiration for the latest program from the Danceworks Performance Company, The Wide Sky is Falling . The series stems from Danceworks' Intergenerational Multi-Arts Project, wherein artists interview local senior citizens to create the basis for a performance piece. Dancers went to the Aurora Adult Day Care center for an interview and story-making session.