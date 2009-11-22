Widespread Panic has been playing its swampy jam-rock since the mid-’80s, when there was no organized jam scene for them to lean on. The emergence of jam in the ’90s as its own genrewith its own business modelturned the once-obscure band into a lucrative touring machine, and in recent years Widespread Panic has altered its touring schedule to account for its many sold-out shows. The group used to do two-night stands at the Riverside Theater, but in recent years they’ve upped it to three nights. This is the third and final night of their latest stay in Milwaukee.