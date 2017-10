The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of I Am My Own Wife features more than 30 charactersa feat that is especially impressive since it only features one actor, Michael Gotch. He works overtime to tell the remarkable true story of German transvestite Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a resilient individual who survived the brutality of World War II and the Third Reich. This difficult, one-man drama continues its run this evening with 6:30 p.m. performance.