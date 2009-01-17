The Wigs are remembered by music fans of a certain age, but a younger generation in love with their genre will want to cock an ear. Popular in Milwaukee during the early '80s, The Wigs were with the first wave of local power-pop bands, breaking ground for later groups such as The Blow Pops, Trolley and The Lackloves. The Wigs' 1981 LP File Under: Pop Vocal, with its propulsive beat and jangly bittersweet songs, has been remixed and reissued on CD. They are returning to Milwaukee for a single show tonight at Shank Hall tonight at 8 p.m.