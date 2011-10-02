Wild Beasts w/ Twin Sister

The British group Wild Beasts plays experimental art-rock with a nonchalant attitude, proclaiming on their website that they “aren't concerned with being of the modern, or being of the renaissance ... our music just is.” That attitude has kept their music evolving steadily. This May they followed up their relatively direct 2009 album Two Dancers, one of NME's top 100 albums of the decade, with Smother, a prettier, more ornate record that's lush with atmosphere. After a pair of free online albums, Brooklyn openers Twin Sister have just released their commercial debut, In Heaven, an entrancing fusion of dream-pop, soft-rock, disco and trip-hop.