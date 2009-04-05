One of Francois Truffaut’s most uplifting filmsand also one of the director’s finest turns in front of the camera The Wild Child brings humanity to a true story that’s been told (and exaggerated) countless times before. Truffaut plays a doctor who, with considerable patiences, schools and civilizes a child found in the wild who cannot speak or even walk upright during the less enlightened days of the late 1700s. Though he has limited success teaching the child language, he makes rewarding emotional breakthroughs.