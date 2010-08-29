The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion of Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s book. Jonze’s film shines in its visual depiction of the furry, feathered, horned and clawed wild things. Instead of relying on computer animation, Jonze constructed them from puppet suits whose animatronic heads spookily mimic the expressions of the actors voicing the characters, including James Gandolfini, Lauren Ambrose and Paul Dano.