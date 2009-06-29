The Wildbirds, an Appleton ensemble that spun dirty blues into tidy, rootsy pop songs, was one of the area’s most commercially promising bands, but the group’s time together was cut short by an abrupt break-up after a tour behind the group’s last record, Golden Daze . A little time apart did the guys some good, though, and now they’re back together, looking to tour and adding new songs to their repertoire. They headline Summerfest’s all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, tonight following a great line-up of music that includes Testa Rosa, IfIHadAHiFi, Time Since Western and The Vega Star.