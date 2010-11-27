Will Durst w/ Richard Halasz and Art Kumbalek

Milwaukee-born political satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, where he’s a semi-regular guest, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary. In his first book, 2008’s The All-American Sport of Bipartisan Bashing, and on his new CD, Raging Moderate, Durst takes shots at both political parties. “Why do you think the Democrats are so intent on passing the stem cell bill?” he asks in one typical zinger, “They’re depending on that research to generate a spine.” Obama’s struggles, the Tea Party movement and Sarah Palin’s unending stream of foibles should give him plenty of material to work with tonight, when he shares a show with comedian Richard Halasz and the Shepherd’s own Art Kumbalek at the Railroad Station in Saukville, 200 S. Railroad St.