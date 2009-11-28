Will Durst w/ Richard Halasz, Jane Matenaer and Eno Yaw

The real winners in the 2008 presidential campaignaside from, of course, the Democrats were political comedians, who in the age of You- Tube and the 24-hour news cycle held nearly as much clout as traditional journalists. Milwaukee native Will Durst got in on the action by releasing a book at the start of the season The All-American Sport of Bipartisan Bashing and filming his own comedic play-by-plays of the campaign for YouTube. The campaign may be over, but Sarah Palin, the tea baggers and the economic crisis should leave Durst plenty of material to work with. “They say Barack is arrogant, but at least he’s smart,” Durst observes in one typical rant. “Because we tried arrogant and stupid, and that didn’t work.”