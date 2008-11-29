The real winners in the 2008 presidential campaignaside from, of course, the Democratswere political comedians, who in the age of YouTube and the 24-hour news cycle held nearly as much clout as traditional journalists. Milwaukee’s own Will Durst got in on the action, of course, releasing a book at the start of the seasonThe All-American Sport of Bipartisan Bashingand filming his own lyrical play-by-plays of the campaign for YouTube. As the dust from the campaign settles, the sad economy alone should provide Durst with more than enough material. In one typical rant, Durst points out that “when everybody in America knows the name of the Secretary of the Treasury, that’s not good.” The Shepherd’s own Art Kumbalek, fresh from his failed candidacy for higher office, hosts Durst’s 8:30 p.m. appearance at Paulo’s Pizza tonight.