Endlessly compared to Bruce Springsteen, roots-rocker Will Hoge brings his charming stage presence and encyclopedic knowledge of the American songbook to Shank Hall tonight. He’s touring behind his bold 2009 album, The Wreckage , a record inspired by a nearly fatal car crash that sidelined him in 2008. The bill pairs him with two opening acts, American Bang and J Roddy Walston and the Business, that share Hoge’s love of hard-driving Americana.