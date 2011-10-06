Will Hoge w/ Jaron and the Long Road to Love

Nashville songwriter Will Hoge set out to become a history teacher, but he left Western Kentucky University to pursue music. The rustic, soulful roots-rock sound of his independently released album Live at the Exit/In drew attention from Atlantic Records, which signed him in 2002 and produced his first studio album, Carousel . Though the stint with Atlantic was short-lived, Hoge went on to carve a niche in the Southern country-rock genre and release six more records, including 2009's The Wreckage , a record inspired by a car crash that nearly killed him in 2008. His just-released new disc is titled Number Seven .