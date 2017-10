Sports fans, are you tired of sports shows and channels condescending you? So is Will Leitch, the sports writer who went on to start the popular independent sports blog Deadspin.com, a site that examines sports with a sense of humor but without all the meathead inanity. Leitch has compiled many of his essays in the new book God Save The Fan, which he’ll speak about tonight at a 7 p.m. appearance at the Brookfield Schwartz Bookshop location.