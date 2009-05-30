Will Phalen and the Stereo Addicts w/ Hayward Williams and Sleeping in the Aviary

On their second album, Middle West , which they’ll inaugurate tonight with this CD-release show, Milwaukee’s Will Phalen and the Stereo Addicts continue to explore the brighter corners of alternative-country, conjuring the twangy, symphonic tones of Son Volt and Summerteeth -era Wilco, with ample nods to Neil Young’s tear-jerkers. Opener Hayward Williams, a Milwaukee singer-songwriter, has earned comparisons to Ray LaMontagne and Ryan Adams for his beguiling, acoustic Americana, while Madison’s Sleeping in the Aviary breaks from the bill’s roots theme with joyfully sloppy garage-pop that owes nothing to Bob Dylan but plenty to The Clean.