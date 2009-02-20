William Cepeda and Antonio Martorell

Latino Arts ushers in the annual Carnaval celebration tonight with a 5 p.m. opening of its gallery’s new exhibition by politicized tapestry artist Antonio Martorell followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance by composer and trombonist William Cepeda. The youngest of a long lineage of Puerto Rican musicians, Cepeda is perhaps the most internationally successful member of his family, having honed his brand of African-spiked jazz by working with legends like Celia Cruz, Donald Byrd and Tito Puente. He’s toured as a member of Dizzy Gillespie’s United Nation Orchestra, but tonight Cepeda plays with his own group, an 11-piece bomba ensemble, complete with dancers.