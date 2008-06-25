At 75, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last three years alone, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae album; a tribute album to legendary songwriter Cindy Walker; a collaborative album with Ryan Adams; an album with old-time legends Ray Price and Merle Haggard; the gay-cowboy novelty single “Cowboys are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other” (which became his highest-charting single in more than two decades); and, this January, a crossover country album with Kenny Chesney. Nelson’s albums are notoriously hit-or-miss these days, but on the road he’s still in top form, and he clearly enjoys revisiting favorites from his expansive career, so expect to hear some old favorites tonight when Willie does an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.