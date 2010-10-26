At 77, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last half decade or so, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae album; a tribute album to legendary songwriter Cindy Walker; a collaborative album with Ryan Adams; an album with old-time legends Ray Price and Merle Haggard; a crossover country album with Kenny Chesney; an album with jazz great Wynton Marsalis; another with Don Cherry; and yet another with the western swing band Asleep at the Wheel. His latest studio album, American Classics , covers American pop standards in the tradition of his celebrated Stardust record, but his latest album Country Music shows Nelson is still finding new ground to cover. Produced by T-Bone Burnett, it is Nelson’s first bluegrass album.