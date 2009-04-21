The Window and The Road To San Diego

The UWM Union Theatre hosts two free screenings tonight as part of the Union’s 31st Annual Latin American Film Series. At 7 p.m., the 2008 drama The Window follows an eighty-year-old man on his deathbed as he eagerly awaits a visit from his son, a world-famous pianist. The Road to San Diego , a favorite of last year’s Latin American Film Series, strikes a much brighter note, following the road adventures of Tati, a fanatical sports fan who discovers a tree root that may or may not resemble soccer star Diego Maradona. When Maradona falls ill, Tati sets out to bring Maradona the root, believing it could cure him.