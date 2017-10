The Saddest Music in the World director Guy Maddin pays homage to his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba in his latest film, My Winnipeg, a pseudo-documentary that views its subject with equal parts affection and embarrassment. Through a string of wry, dreamlike images, Maddin tells the “history” of the city, embellishing with his own surreal flights of fantasy. The UWM Union Theatre screens the film this weekend, with 3 p.m. screenings this evening.