In one of his most popular productions, The SantaLand Diaries, local actor John McGivern narrates the popular David Sedaris Christmas story, but in his new self-penned productionWinter Tales with John McGivern, which is staged tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, McGivern gets a chance to share his own Christmas yarns. McGivern shares much of Sedaris’ wit, but not all of the cynicism, so expect a warmer, less jaded take on the holidays.