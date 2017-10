WiscoJazz, one of Milwaukee’s oldest electronic-music weekly events, tonight welcomes arguably the state’s most successful electronic artists: DJ Nick Nice, a Madison resident and Chicago regular who was one of the leading figures in building the Wisconsin rave scene in the early ’90s. His barn raves were the state’s very first, and many would contend its most memorable. Nice continues to tour the region, spinning current mixes of house, techno and downtempo.