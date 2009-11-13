In Milwaukee’s precarious electronic music scene, it’s rare for a weekly event to last more than a couple of yearshell, it’s a feat even when some of the venues that host electronic music last a couple of yearsso the third anniversary of WiscoJazz Fridays at the Highbury Pub is a cause for celebration. Since 2006, DJs Lukewarm, DJB and Edd Reynolds have been spinning a diverse, free-form mix of Chicago-style deep house, downtempo, hip-hop and funk. Tonight they’ll celebrate that anniversary with their usual free night of electronic music.