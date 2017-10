Bascom Hill, Bon Iver, Danny Gokey, Jaill, Kings Go Forth and The Wildbirds compete for top honors in the Artist of the Year category at the 31st annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards. The winners of that and more than two-dozen other categories will be announced tonight at an awards show featuring performances from musicians from around the state, including Fever Marlene, Beatallica, The Daredevil Christopher Wright, The Lucas Cates Band, Jeanna Salzer, Unity and Orpheus.