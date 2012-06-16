One of many beer festivals that have sprung up around the region over the last several years, the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival differentiates itself from similar events with its emphasis on food pairings, beverages from local restaurants, cheese makers and brewpubs. More than 100 beers will be offered. Designated drivers or patrons under 21 can attend the festival for half of the regular $40 admission price. Everyone in attendance will receive a discounted ticket to the Harley-Davidson Museum, and the first 750 to enter the Beer Lovers Festival will receive a free ticket to Summerfest.