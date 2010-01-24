Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom

The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at the age of 99. Influenced by the French Impressionists, Groom trained at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, as well as in London with the legendary Frank Brangwyn. Groom also organized the art department at Milwaukee-Downer College, where she taught for many years. Groom’s works, primarily floral and landscape paintings, will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum through Feb. 13.