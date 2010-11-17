The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. For fledging art collectors unfamiliar with these modern masters and their exceptional art, the exhibition presents an engaging survey with a Wisconsin perspective. Featured artists include Karl Knaths, Carl Holty, Jon Schueler and the exhibit’s only living artist, Fred Berman.