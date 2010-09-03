Bikers take over the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for their annual Wisconsin Rally. Among the opening day attractions are a custom motorcycle display, a bikini bike wash and music from October Soul, Black Frog and headliners Jackyl, the ’90s hard-rockers who are regulars at Sturgis. Saturday’s music lineup includes country-rockers 4 Lane Hwy and Chasin’ Mason, and Sunday’s attractions include Alex Debogorski of the reality show “Ice Road Truckers” and Bill Michaels’ Budweiser Poker Run.