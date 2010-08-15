Wisconsin School Music Association Marching Band Showcase

Once again this year, the Wisconsin State Fair closes its main stage with a Sunday showcase of state marching bands. Drum lines, baton corps and horn sections from schools including Wisconsin Dells High School, Mukwonago High School, Markesan High School, Germantown High School, Wisconsin Lutheran High School and the Waukesha South High School Color Guard will be among those spotlighted. Every ensemble will receive a taped evaluation of their performance to study later, as well as a participation plaque that will be awarded at the event’s closing ceremonies.