The latest project from prolific Milwaukee beat-maker J Todd and cohorts from his electro-pop band Leo Minor, Wizard of Cause just played its first show this March at Mad Planet, but the band has already queued up an album for release this summer, with many of its tracks streaming on the band’s MySpace page. These tracks show not only the requisite love for ’80s synth-popthe same one that drives Cut Copy’s best workbut also for the lo-fi underground rock and shoegaze of the era, with fuzzed-out hooks at the heart of many of these songs.