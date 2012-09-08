WMSE Backyard BBQ

WMSE's idea of a lazy Saturday afternoon is a particularly perfect one. In addition to an assortment of succulent barbecue and cold refreshments, the station's fourth annual Backyard BBQ will host a lineup of upbeat music, topped by one of Milwaukee's most tested festival bands, throwback salsa aficionados De La Buena, and Canada's world-fusion band Delhi 2 Dublin. Trapper Schoepp & The Shades, King Solomon and Honky Tonkitis round out the event, which also doubles as the release party for the Milwaukee Film Festival's 2012 program guide.