WMSE Food Slam

WMSE’s annual Food Slam fund-raiser relocates this year from the recently closed Eisner Museum to another museum, the Grohmann, at 1000 N. Broadway. The event is otherwise unchanged: It’s still perhaps the least-stuffy food tasting in the city, with WMSE DJs spinning records as patrons sample food and drink from more than 25 local restaurants, including Molly Cool’s Seafood Tavern, Motor, Hotch-a-do, Trapiche, Blue’s Egg, Beans & Barley and Simma’s Bakery. The $30 admission includes all you can eat and access to the event’s silent auction, with arts, crafts, gift certificates and tickets up for bid.