WMSE Food Slam

WMSE’s annual Food Slam fundraiser, now in its seventh year, is an all-you-can eat free-for-all featuring entrees from 24 local restaurants, including Nanakusa, Maxie’s Southern Comfort and the Milwaukee Ale House. In addition to stuffing their face, attendees can also bid on more than 80 packages in a silent auction, which include items like clothes, gift certificates, sports tickets and a HRXC Mountain Bike. Tickets to the event, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Eisner Museum, are $30, or $25 when ordered in advance through WMSE.org.